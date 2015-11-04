Botox-maker Allergan's revenue nearly doubles

Nov 4 Botox maker Allergan Plc, created
from the merger of Actavis and Allergan, reported quarterly
revenue that nearly doubled due to higher sales of its branded
drugs.
The company's net income was $5.23 billion, or $13.29 per
share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net
loss of $1.04 billion, or $3.95 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $4.09 billion from $2.15 billion.
The company confirmed last week that it was approached by
Pfizer Inc for a potential buyout.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)