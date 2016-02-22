Allergan reports higher Q4 revenue

UPDATE 4-Oakland Raiders seek NFL's blessing for move to Las Vegas
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.
Feb 22 Allergan Plc, which is in the process of being bought by Pfizer Inc, reported a 73.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong performance in its branded drugs business which includes Botox and Restasis eye drops.
The Dublin-based company posted a net loss of $700.5 million, or $1.78 cents per share, compared with a loss of $732.9 million, or $3.34 per share.
Revenue rose to $4.20 billion from $2.42 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.