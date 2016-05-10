Allergan reports 48 pct rise in quarterly revenue

May 10 Allergan Plc, whose $160 billion
merger with Pfizer Inc fell apart last month, reported a
48 percent rise in quarterly revenue, led by a strong
performance by its branded drugs business, which includes Botox
and the eye drug Restasis.
The company reported net income attributable to ordinary
shareholders of $186.1 million, or 47 cents per share, for the
first-quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $535.2
million, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.80 billion from $2.56 billion.
Allergan said its board had authorized a new share
repurchase program of up to $10 billion.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)