Allergan quarterly loss widens

BRIEF-Yowie Group says continues to be stocked at Walmart in the US
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Allergan Plc reported a bigger second-quarter loss as its Alzheimer's drug, Namenda IR, lost patent exclusivity.
The net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders increased to $571.3 million, or $1.44 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $312.7 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose marginally to $3.68 billion from $3.63 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Become aware of rumours speculating as to continued availability of Yowie product at Walmart stores in US Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Siam Commercial Bank Pcl and China Minsheng Bank will jointly lend $210 million to Canadian Solar Inc's new manufacturing facility in Thailand, the Thai bank said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10 years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.