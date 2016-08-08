UPDATE 1-Allergan revenue disappoints as Alzheimer drug loses exclusivity

(Adds details)
Aug 8 Allergan Plc reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue after its Alzheimer's
drug, Namenda IR, lost patent exclusivity and the company cut
its full-year revenue forecast.
Allergan, known as Actavis until it bought Botox-maker
Allergan last year and took on its name, cut its forecast for
adjusted full-year net revenue to $14.65 billion to $14.90
billion, from its prior estimate of $17 billion.
The company's quarterly net revenue rose marginally, to
$3.68 billion from $3.63 billion a year earlier, but this was
far below the average Wall Street estimate of $4.08 billion.
Dublin-based Allergan's net loss attributable to ordinary
shareholders increased to $571.3 million, or $1.44 per share,
for the second quarter ended June 30, from $312.7 million, or 80
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the company earned $3.35 per share,
beating the average analysts' estimate by 1 cent, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Allergan's shares were down 0.7 percent in light premarket
trading on Monday. Up to Friday's close of $253.85, the stock
had fallen nearly 19 percent this year.
Pfizer Inc dropped plans to buy Allergan for $160
billion in April after the U.S. government cracked down on
so-called inversion deals, in which companies move their
domicile to countries that have a lower tax rate.
The combination would have been the biggest deal ever in the
pharmaceutical industry.
Allergan said last week it would sell its Anda distribution
business for $500 million to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, a day after the Israeli drugmaker completed the $40.5
billion acquisition of Allergan's generic-drug
portfolio.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)