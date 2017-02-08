版本:
2017年 2月 8日 星期三

Allergan revenue up 7 pct as Botox offsets drop in older drug sales

Feb 8 Allergan Plc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as demand for its facial aesthetic therapies, including Botox, as well as eye treatments and constipation medicine Linzess more than made up for declining sales of older drugs.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders narrowed to $70.2 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $700.5 million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue for the acquisitive Dublin-based company, which in September pledged to limit drug price increases to 10 percent, rose to $3.86 billion from $3.61 billion.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
