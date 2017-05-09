Allergan's quarterly revenue rises 5.1 percent

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Botox-maker Allergan Plc reported a 5.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as sales of its newer medicines helped offset declines in its older drugs.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $2.63 billion, or $7.86 per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $186.1 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company reported a first-quarter loss primarily due to amortization, research and development related charges and in-process research and development impairments.
Net revenue for the acquisitive Dublin-based company, which in February agreed to pay $2.48 billion for Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc, rose to $3.57 billion from $3.40 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.