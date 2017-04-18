Allergan, Argentum settle patent dispute over eye drug Restasis

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 U.S. generic drug company Argentum Pharmaceuticals LLC said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Allergan Plc that settles a patent dispute over the generic version of Allergan's eye drug, Restasis.
The agreement gives Argentum the right to sell the copycat version of Restasis before the patents covering the drug expire, Argentum said. It did not disclose when it would launch the generic product.
Restasis, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2002, is used to treat dry eye. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
