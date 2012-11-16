Allergan to pay $350 mln for SkinMedica skin products company

Nov 16 Allergan Inc, maker of anti-wrinkle drug Botox, on Friday said it would pay $350 million to acquire privately held SkinMedica Inc and its array of topical products to improve the appearance of the skin.

Allergan, whose facial aesthetics business includes the widely used Juvederm facial filler, said it intends to complete the purchase this year and operate SkinMedica as a separate business.

SkinMedica sells both prescription and non-prescription products.

Allergan said it would also pay SkinMedica an additional $25 million contingent on the acquired products hitting sales targets. The deal does not include SkinMedica's Colorescience aesthetic make-up line, Allergan said.