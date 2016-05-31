UPDATE 2-Carl Icahn acquires 'large position' in Allergan, backs CEO

(Adds Allergan comment, updates share price)
May 31 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on
Tuesday he had acquired a "large position" in Botox-maker
Allergan Plc and that he was very supportive of Chief
Executive Officer Brent Saunders.
Shares of Allergan rose 0.8 percent to $237.85 in
mid-morning trading.
Icahn, who did not disclose details of the stake, said in a
statement on his website that he was confident in Saunders'
ability to enhance value for all Allergan shareholders. (bit.ly/1UatnIM)
Allergan has "no reason to believe that this investment was
made for purposes of influencing the actions of management or
control of the company," spokesman Mark Marmur said in an
emailed statement.
Saunders has come close to Icahn before. Saunders became CEO
of Allergan after it was bought by Actavis, where he had been
CEO, and then changed its name. Saunders had moved into the top
spot at Actavis from the CEO job at Forest Labs, which Actavis
acquired.
Icahn had a Forest Labs stake and was agitating for change
when the company's long-time management ceded control and
Saunders took the CEO job in 2013. Icahn said he sold the Forest
position when the company changed hands.
Allergan is near to closing the sale of its generic business
to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Once that happens,
Saunders has said the company will be able to make acquisitions
of more than $1 billion. Allergan needs to pay off more debt
before it will make even bigger deals, he has said.
The move comes a few months after Allergan's plans to be
bought by Pfizer fell apart. In that so-called
"inversion" deal, Pfizer would have moved its headquarter to
Dublin, where Allergan is based, in order to lower the taxes it
pays in the United States.
Icahn, who launched a $150 million political action
committee advocating tax reform to eliminate such deals, had
said the Pfizer-Allergan tie-up would result in the loss of the
country's 10th largest company to Ireland.
The government effectively blocked that deal by issuing new
tax rules that made it less favorable.
