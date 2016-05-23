Allergan CEO says company is "weeks away" from closing Teva deal

May 23 Allergan Inc Chief Executive
Brent Saunders said on Monday the company expects to close the
$40.5 billion sale of its generic medicines portfolio to Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in a matter of weeks,
opening the door for new acquisitions.
While Allergan needs the Teva transaction to close before
pursuing new targets, "the good news is we are weeks away from
that happening," Saunders said after a presentation at the UBS
Global Healthcare Conference in New York.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Teva was finalizing
up to $2 billion in asset sale agreements to win antitrust
clearance for its purchase of the Allergan products.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Paul Simao)