UPDATE 1-Allergan CEO says company is "weeks away" from closing Teva deal

(Adds CEO comments)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK May 23 Allergan Plc Chief
Executive Brent Saunders said on Monday the company expects to
close the $40.5 billion sale of its generic medicines portfolio
to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in a matter of
weeks, opening the door for new acquisitions.
While Allergan needs the Teva transaction to close before
pursuing new targets, "the good news is we are weeks away from
that happening," Saunders said after a presentation at the UBS
Global Healthcare Conference in New York.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Israel-based Teva
was finalizing up to $2 billion in asset sale agreements to win
antitrust clearance for its purchase of the Allergan products.
Saunders said Teva and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
were working "very constructively" on the issue and that a
planned closing of the deal next month is still the most likely
scenario.
He added that while large-scale, "transformational" deals
are not currently on the table, Ireland-based Allergan will be
able to consider transactions worth multiple billions of
dollars.
The FTC has blocked several major transactions this year,
prompting concerns among investors that there could be problems
closing the Allergan-Teva deal.
Pfizer Inc's deal to buy Allergan for $160 billion
was derailed last month by new U.S. Treasury rules that targeted
its anticipated tax benefits.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Paul Simao)