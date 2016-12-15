版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 01:20 BJT

U.S. says Allergan's Forest units to pay $38 mln to settle kickback allegations

WASHINGTON Dec 15 Allergan PLC's Forest Laboratories and Forest Pharmaceuticals units will pay $38 million to settle U.S. charges that it paid physicians to prescribe three medications, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

In a statement, the department said the alleged kickbacks involved the companies' blood pressure hypertension drug Bystolic, fibromyalgia medication Savella and the Alzheimer's disease product Namend. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)

