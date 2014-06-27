UPDATE 1-Allergan, Ackman agree special meeting won't trigger poison pill

(Adds Allergan, Valeant statements, share prices)
June 27 Pershing Square Capital Management, led
by activist investor William Ackman, and Allergan Inc
have agreed that calling a special meeting in an effort to elect
new board members will not trigger Allergan's so-called "poison
pill" measure, settling a lawsuit, the companies said on Friday.
Pershing Square and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc are pursuing Allergan in a $53 billion
hostile takeover bid. Pershing Square has nearly a 10 percent
stake in Allergan and if its stake passes 10 percent, Allergan's
shareholder rights plan goes into effect and dilutes existing
shareholders.
Pershing Square said in a statement that the agreement will
allow it to begin soliciting proxies "soon". Valeant issued a
statement saying that it was pleased the litigation was resolved
and would be "moving forward with our exchange offer."
Pershing Square had filed suit in Delaware earlier this
month seeking confirmation that soliciting proxies to call a
meeting and replace board members would not trigger the pill.
Allergan requires 25 percent of shareholders to call a special
meeting.
"The rights agreement was drafted in a manner to allow
Allergan stockholders to seek to call a special meeting, and the
stipulation simply makes it clear how the bylaws and the rights
agreement work together," Allergan spokeswoman Bonnie Jacobs
said in an e-mailed statement.
Allergan shares were up $1.43, or 0.8 percent, at $171.98 on
the New York Stock Exchange. Valeant shares trading on the NYSE
were up $1.63, or 1.3 percent, at $128.13.
