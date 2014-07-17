Ackman: Allergan rules for shareholder meetings too onerous

| July 17
July 17 Allergan Inc, trying to fend off
a hostile takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc, has stacked the odds against a
special shareholders meeting, its biggest investor said on
Thursday.
Pershing Square Capital Management, which is led by Bill
Ackman, is attempting to muster at least 25 percent support of
Allergan shares to hold a special meeting that could replace
most of the Botox anti-wrinkle injection maker's board, which
has refused to negotiate with Valeant.
In a webcast for investors, Ackman said Allergan's rules for
special meetings were designed to stop them from occurring.
The company limits special meetings to a small window during
a given year and requires a high percentage of stockholders to
call for one, Ackman said. Shareholders must hold their stock
through the date of the special meeting for them to count, he
added.
The rules are "the most onerous special meeting provisions
of any public company in the United States," Ackman said.
Laval, Quebec-based Valeant made an unsolicited
cash-and-stock bid in April for Allergan and has since raised
its offer, which is currently worth about $51 billion. Allergan
has rejected it.
Ackman said Pershing expected to gather enough shareholder
support to call a special meeting, but probably needed as much
as 40 percent for a "big cushion" to offset possible stock sales
before the meeting occurs. He said the hedge fund had met on
Wednesday with shareholder advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services, which could make a recommendation on
Valeant's offer in early August.
Ackman estimated that a merged Valeant and Allergan would
trade at $223 per share, slightly higher than the view of fellow
activist investor John Paulson, who on Wednesday estimated it at
$222.
Allergan shares rose 0.5 percent to $166.50 in morning
trading in New York, while Valeant tacked on 0.8 percent to
C$131.76 in Toronto.
Allergan and Valeant officials did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)