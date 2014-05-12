版本:
BRIEF-Valeant to pursue Allergan despite rejection

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Valeant spokeswoman says disappointed by Allergan rejection, committed to pursuing transaction (Reporting by Caroline Humer)
