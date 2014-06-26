版本:
Valeant CEO 'delighted' by Paulson's Allergan stake

June 26 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Officer Michael Pearson said on Thursday that he is "delighted" hedge fund Paulson & Co has amassed a large stake in takeover target Allergan Inc, and believes Valeant will garner enough support to trigger a special meeting of Allergan's board.

Reuters reported exclusively on Wednesday that Paulson had built a stake in Allergan of more than 6 million shares and supports a deal between the Botox maker and Valeant.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
