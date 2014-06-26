Valeant CEO 'delighted' by Paulson's Allergan stake

BRIEF-Coca-Cola says James Quincey's base salary will be $1.3 mln effective as of May 1
* James Quincey's base salary will be $1.3 million effective as of May 1, 2017 - SEC filing
June 26 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Officer Michael Pearson said on Thursday that he is "delighted" hedge fund Paulson & Co has amassed a large stake in takeover target Allergan Inc, and believes Valeant will garner enough support to trigger a special meeting of Allergan's board.
Reuters reported exclusively on Wednesday that Paulson had built a stake in Allergan of more than 6 million shares and supports a deal between the Botox maker and Valeant.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* James Quincey's base salary will be $1.3 million effective as of May 1, 2017 - SEC filing
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 A funny thing happened on Wall Street in Donald Trump's first 100 days in the White House: Shares of companies that got closest to the president lagged the market's march higher.
* Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017; Declares 28 cent dividend