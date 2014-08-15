RPT-Top hedge funds flocked to Allergan amid bid backed by Ackman

(Repeats story first published Thursday with no changes)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 15 Billionaire investor William
Ackman, who often says he is flattered when others follow him
into a stock he likes, was joined by several prominent hedge
funds that made new bets on takeover target Allergan Inc
during the second quarter.
Regulatory filings released on Thursday give the first
comprehensive look at Allergan's redrawn shareholder map since
Ackman and deal partner Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc
made public their pursuit of the Botox maker in late April. And
while the data, released in so-called 13-F filings, is backward
looking and could have changed in the 45 days since the end of
the quarter, investors say that it gives at least a strong
flavor for what savvy investors are thinking.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management disclosed a 9.7
percent stake in Allergan at the time. By the end of June, John
Paulson's Paulson & Co, Jamie Dinan's York Capital Management
and Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors had also bought
in, according to the documents released by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
The filings show that several large mutual fund firms that
already owned Allergan made even bigger bets during the quarter.
T. Rowe Price, for example, more than doubled its position,
although it did not say exactly which funds owned the shares.
Paulson's moves have been tracked closely by investors since
his winning bet against the overheated U.S. housing market. He
has publicly supported Valeant's bid for Allergan, now worth
about $49 billion. But many other shareholders have been silent
and it was not clear who else had gotten in or gotten out.
In the last weeks, the fight for Allergan has become even
more bitter. Proxy advisory firms are urging its shareholders to
support Ackman's call for a special meeting to consider a deal.
Yet one of Valeant's top shareholders, hedge fund ValueAct
Capital Management, suggested that Valeant may not be able to
afford a drawn-out, damaging fight.
Allergan charged in a lawsuit filed earlier this month in
California that Pershing Square broke insider trading laws when
setting up its partnership with Valeant. Now U.S. securities
regulators are asking questions about the planned takeover, a
person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Thursday's filings show that York Capital Management bought
2.4 million shares of Allergan during the quarter. York also
bought put options on Allergan. Eric Mindich's Eton Park Capital
Management said it owned 901,000 shares while Viking Global
Investors reported owning 803,369 shares. Viking also raised its
bet on Valeant by buying an additional 2.5 million shares.
Other new owners include Farallon Capital Management,
founded by Tom Steyer and now run by Andrew Spokes, which said
it owned 612,500 shares. Hoplite Capital Management also opened
a new position and owned 625,850 shares.
Sachem Head Capital, run by Scott Ferguson who left Ackman's
firm in 2012 to open his own shop, also bought in, opening a new
position with 490,000 shares. Ferguson also opened a new
position in Valeant with 419,500 shares.
Investors who exited or cut their positions include Capital
Research Global Investors, which ranked as Allergan's
second-largest shareholder at the end of the first quarter but
sold out its holdings during the second quarter. Hedge fund
Jennison Associates cuts its position by more than half, selling
6.2 million shares while Montag & Caldwell sold 1.3 million
shares, cutting its stake by 36 percent.
The decision to buy in at that time paid off big as
Allergan's stock price surged 38 percent in the second quarter.
Since then the share price has come under some pressure. The
spread on the deal - or the difference between the value of the
two companies' shares and the ratio implied by the deal's terms
- has widened slightly to about 5.2 percent from less than 3
percent earlier this week after a key Valeant shareholder
questioned the deal's logic.
Some investors have said that Allergan's share price
suggests the deal may have less of a chance of getting done now.
But several investors told Reuters this week they expect that
Ackman will succeed in attracting enough support to call the
special shareholder meeting where shareholders will get their
first chance to say what they think about the deal.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer, Olivia Oran and
Soyoung Kim in New York; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Lisa
Shumaker)