UPDATE 1-Valeant CEO "disappointed" in Allergan poison pill - CNBC

BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
(Adds Breakingviews link)
April 23 The chief executive officer of Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which made a $47 billion unsolicited offer for competitor Allergan Inc on Tuesday, said during an interview on CNBC that he was "disappointed" with Allergan's so-called poison pill.
Allergan on Tuesday night said its board of directors had adopted a one-year stockholder rights plan to give it more time to consider takeover proposals. The Valeant offer was made with Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund, which built up a stake in the company.
"We are disappointed but on the other hand, I think this deal will get done," Valeant CEO Michael Pearson said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it added more subscribers than expected in the first quarter as promotional offers helped the No. 3 wireless carrier win over customers despite new unlimited data plans from competitors.
* Northwest Bancshares Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings and quarterly dividend