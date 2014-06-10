Allergan rejects Valeant and Ackman's raised takeover offer

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
June 10 Botox maker Allergan Inc on Tuesday rejected a sweetened $53 billion takeover offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and activist investor William Ackman, reiterating that it undervalues the company and is too risky for shareholders.
Valeant and Pershing Square Capital Management made a joint bid for the company on April 22 that Allergan also had declined, saying that its plans to slash spending would cost the company growth. It has so far refused to enter deal discussions.
Ackman, who runs Pershing and has almost a 10 percent stake in Allergan, and Valeant on May 28 raised their joint offer and when investors were displeased and sold shares, added even more cash to it on May 30.
"We do not believe your latest proposal offers sufficient or certain value to warrant discussions between Allergan and Valeant," Allergan Chief Executive Officer David Pyott said in a letter to Valeant CEO Michael Pearson. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.