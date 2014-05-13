版本:
Meeting 'self-serving exercise' for Pershing Square - Allergan

May 13 A meeting of Allergan Inc shareholders called by the company's biggest investor, Pershing Square Capital Management, is "a self-serving exercise" aimed at furthering an unsolicited takeover bid by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, an Allergan spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"This is nothing more than an attempt by co-bidders Pershing Square and Valeant to transfer the value inherent in Allergan to Pershing Square and Valeant at a price that substantially undervalues Allergan," the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by David Gregorio)
