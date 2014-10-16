UPDATE 2-Ackman: Lawyers have documents purported to show Allergan misled on Valeant

(Adds Allergan declining comment, share activity)
By Alastair Sharp and Allison Martell
TORONTO Oct 16 Billionaire investor William
Ackman turned up the heat on Allergan Inc. on Thursday
when he accused the Botox maker's board of misleading investors
to fend off a hostile takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals
.
Ackman, whose hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management
is Allergan's biggest shareholder, told reporters that his
lawyers had seen documents that show Allergan's board knowingly
released misleading statements about Valeant.
"We've actually found evidence that will come out in the
next few days of attempts at manipulating Valeant's stock price
down," Ackman said, noting that he has not seen that evidence
because it has been marked as "highly confidential."
Valeant's New York-listed shares climbed 3.6 percent in
afternoon trading. They have lost about 6 percent in often
volatile dealings since Valeant bid for Allergan in late April.
Allergan's shares edged up 0.7 percent.
Allergan declined to comment and Reuters could not
independently verify Ackman's claim. Allergan executives have
previously said the concerns they expressed about Valeant were
based on their knowledge of the Canadian company and the
industry.
In an unusual alliance, even by hedge fund industry
standards, Ackman has been working with Valeant for months to
push the Botox maker into selling itself to Valeant. Allergan
has steadfastly refused, calling Valeant's offer too low and
looking for other partners to avoid a deal with Valeant.
"We believe they put those statements out, that they knew
that they were false at the time they made them, and we have
found evidence to that effect, that this was a conscious
takeover defense strategy to malign Valeant and the company,"
Ackman said after speaking at a conference.
Pershing Square is expected to file court documents early
next week related to Allergan's lawsuit, which accuses the hedge
fund and Valeant of breaking insider trading rules, said a
person familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it
publicly.
It is not clear if those court documents will include the
material that Ackman says exists about the Allergan board's
alleged misleading of investors.
"I think it will come to light in the context of
litigation," Ackman said, giving only a vague hint of when the
material will be made public.
Sources familiar with Valeant and Pershing Square have
hinted that the company might be willing to raise its bid for
Allergan, possibly as soon as next week when Valeant is
expected to release earnings which the company has signaled will
be strong.
Ackman has lined up a list of other big investors who have
called on Allergan to call a special meeting in December where
the hedge fund manager is expected to try and replace Allergan
board members with his own directors who might be more receptive
to Valeant's overtures.
As the battle for Allergan drags on each side has ratcheted
up the rhetoric.
In a letter to the Allergan board in September, Ackman
accused them of having libeled Valeant and said he had
complained to U.S. and Canadian regulators.
Separately, last month Valeant Chief Executive Officer
Michael Pearson wrote to Allergan alleging that it was making
"baseless attacks" about his company. Allergan Chief Executive
David Pyott and lead independent director Michael Gallagher said
at the time that the company relied on its knowledge of Valeant
and of the industry to express concerns about Valeant's business
model.
Valeant did not comment on Ackman's remarks.
Known for making big bets on companies including Canadian
Pacific and General Growth Properties, Ackman has also relied on
the media to press his points.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Allison Martell, writing by
Svea Herbst-Bayliss; additional reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing
by Jeffrey Hodgson and Chizu Nomiyama)