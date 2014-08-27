版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 27日 星期三 23:45 BJT

Delaware judge fast-tracks Valeant, Pershing lawsuit over Allergan special meeting

Aug 27 A Delaware judge granted a request by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Pershing Square Capital Management for expedited proceedings in a special meeting dispute with Allergan Inc.

Andre Bouchard of Delaware's Court of Chancery scheduled a three-day trial to start Oct. 6. Allergan had proposed a Nov. 24 trial. (Reporting by Tom Hals; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐