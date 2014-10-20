Valeant may raise Allergan bid, says it won't walk away

US STOCKS-Earnings lift Nasdaq to record; Amazon, Alphabet up after hours
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates with after hours moves in Amazon, Alphabet, others)
Oct 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc may raise its hostile takeover bid for Allergan Inc and will not walk away from its pursuit ahead of Allergan's Dec. 18 special shareholder meeting, Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Monday.
Pearson also said speculation that Valeant's relationship was strained with Pershing Square Capital Management, Allergan's biggest shareholder, is false. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by W Simon)
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.39 pct (Updates with after hours moves in Amazon, Alphabet, others)
* Files for offering of $10.0 million shares of common stock - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2qbUFIq) Further company coverage:
April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by a surge in advertising on mobile and its popular YouTube video service.