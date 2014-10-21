UPDATE 1-Allergan says it stands by statements on Valeant

(Adds details from lawsuit, background)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Oct 21 Allergan Inc said on
Tuesday it saw no evidence to support claims by hostile suitors
Valeant Pharmaceuticals and hedge fund Pershing Square
Capital Management that its chief executive officer had
spearheaded a campaign to spread misinformation.
"Allergan stands by its statements regarding the
unsustainability of Valeant's business, and we welcome the
opportunity for a full hearing on Valeant's business model at
the appropriate time," the company said in a statement.
Pershing Square, run by billionaire William Ackman, has been
working with Valeant for months to craft a deal for the Canadian
drugmaker to buy Allergan, which has rejected the overtures and
tried to find other potential partners to avoid a deal.
Allergan has also sued Valeant and Pershing Square, saying
they broke insider trading rules. It said court papers that
Valeant and Pershing Square filed in federal court in Santa Ana,
California, late on Monday "try to distract shareholders from
the serious insider trading allegations Allergan has raised."
In the heavily redacted court papers, Valeant and Pershing
Square say Allergan CEO David Pyott misled shareholders about
the departure of Chief Financial Officer Jeff Edwards.
"That and other documents confirm that the pressure to
mischaracterize events came from Pyott," the documents said.
They went on to say Pyott "falsely stated to the market and
Valeant's top investors .... that Valeant's accounting was
opaque and problematic, when Allergan's own advisor Goldman
Sachs indicated otherwise."
Lawyers for Pershing Square and Valeant said Allergan's
board members were intent on preserving their own well-paying
jobs "at the expense of the truth, with Allergan engaging in a
specific campaign to decrease Valeant's stock price, one of the
components of the proposed transaction."
Most Allergan board members earned more than $400,000 in
2013.
The court filing late on Monday further raises the tensions
between the two sides in a deal that, if struck, could become
the year's biggest.
The information came to light last month when Allergan
produced 4,200 pages of documents and lawyers for Ackman and
Valeant deposed the company's executives and board members,
including Pyott.
Ackman has succeeded in calling for a Dec. 18 special
meeting, where he hopes to replace most of Allergan's board with
his own slate, which would be ready to discuss a takeover.
Last week Allergan said that Harvard Business Review ranks
Pyott as one of the of world's top five CEOs, based on three
quantitative metrics, but Ackman, who earned his undergraduate
and business degrees from Harvard, said the journal had goofed
on the math and that the hedge fund had asked for a correction.
The case is Allergan Inc et al v. Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc et al, United States District Court Central
District of California Southern Division - Santa Ana No.
14-01214.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Franklin Paul and
Lisa Von Ahn)