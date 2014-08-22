Valeant, Ackman to submit Allergan special meeting request-CNBC

Aug 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
and Pershing Square Capital Management will submit a
request on Friday to Allergan Inc for a special
shareholders meeting, sources told CNBC television.
Allergan's corporate bylaws require Valeant and Pershing
Square to have more than 25 percent of shareholders' votes in
favor of holding the meeting. They have support from more than
30 percent, CNBC reported, citing the sources.
Allergan is fighting Valeant and Pershing Square's $49
billion offer to buy the company. They want to call a meeting to
vote out directors and open discussions on the deal. Pershing
Square owns nearly 10 percent of Allergan.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)