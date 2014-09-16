UPDATE 2-Allergan reaches truce with suitors on special shareholder meeting

(Adds analyst comment, adds background on takeover)
Sept 16 Allergan Inc has agreed not to
throw up any roadblocks to a special shareholder meeting on Dec.
18, giving Pershing Square Capital Management a chance to
attempt its threatened replacement of Allergan board members.
The battling parties late on Monday settled their pending
litigation before the Delaware Court of Chancery and agreed to a
special shareholder meeting on the originally scheduled date.
Billionaire William Ackman's Pershing Square and Canada's
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl, which are attempting a
$52 billion takeover of Allergan, sued the maker of Botox
anti-wrinkle treatment last month, alleging that Allergan was
trying to avoid a special meeting to give it time to find an
alternative deal.
Although Allergan subsequently set the meeting for Dec. 18,
Ackman and Valeant had been concerned that Allergan's strict
corporate rules might be invoked in the meantime to stall the
meeting.
Allergan will not try to invalidate any special meeting
requests or postpone or cancel the meeting, Pershing Square said
early Tuesday.
The settlement, by easing Allergan's corporate rules, means
the meeting is now certain. Even so, Stifel, Nicolaus analyst
Annabel Samimy said the dynamics of the ongoing takeover battle
have not appreciably changed.
"Allergan was always going to allow the meeting, and they
scheduled it," Samimy said. Allergan's overriding challenge now
is to convince its shareholders in coming months that it offers
greater value to them as a stand-alone company, she said.
Allergan's biggest potential weapon, she said, would be to
make a sizable acquisition that would boost its earnings
potential and make the company less affordable to Ackman and
Valeant. "The heat is on for them do a deal."
Pershing Square, Allergan's largest shareholder with a 9.72
percent stake, and Valeant made a hostile offer for Allergan in
April. Since then, Allergan has been fighting for investor
support for its own stand-alone plan that includes cost cuts and
making an acquisition of its own.
To force the company to the table, Ackman has been pushing
for a special meeting where he hopes to replace most board
members with his own nominees, who he expects will be more
receptive to Valeant's bid.
Allergan said late Monday it continues to believe that
Valeant's unsolicited exchange offer is "grossly inadequate" and
urged shareholders to reject the offer.
Allergan's shareholders of record Oct. 30 will be entitled
to receive notice of and vote at the Dec. 18 meeting.
Allergan is continuing to pursue separate litigation in
California, however, aimed at preventing Ackman from voting his
Allergan shares at the special meeting.
In August, Allergan filed a civil lawsuit in California,
accusing Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Ackman of violating
securities laws by using insider information as they prepared a
takeover bid for the drug company.
"Valeant and Pershing Square believe that Allergan's claims
and request for relief in the California litigation are entirely
without merit and will ultimately be rejected," Pershing Square
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; additional reporting
by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier
and Cynthia Osterman)