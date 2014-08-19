Allergan seeks deal with Salix to fend off Valeant - WSJ

Aug 19 Botox maker Allergan Inc has
approached Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd and at least one
other company about a potential takeover in a bid to avert the
$53 billion hostile takeover from Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc, the Wall Street Journal said.
Allergan and Salix declined to comment on the matter.
Shares of Salix, which itself is in the process of merging
with a unit of Swiss-listed Cosmo Pharmaceuticals,
jumped about 10 percent on Tuesday.
It isn't clear where any talks with Salix stand, but one of
the sources said Allergan could strike a takeover deal with the
company or another unknown party as early as next month, Journal
said. (on.wsj.com/Xy8EJx)
Raleigh, North Carolina-based Salix makes products used to
prevent or treat gastrointestinal disorders. So far, it has
generated sales of $766.4 million this year.
Cosmo said in July it would merge its Irish subsidiary with
Salix, another example of overseas deal-making by U.S. companies
seeking to lower their tax bill by shifting tax domiciles
abroad.
William Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital
Management, which owns nearly 10 percent of Allergan, worked
with Valeant to put together the takeover deal unveiled in
April.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore;
Editing by Don Sebastian)