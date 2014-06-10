版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 10日 星期二 23:08 BJT

Valeant to take bid to shareholders after Allergan rejection

June 10 Allergan Inc's "inaccurate and misleading statements" and unsupported arguments about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc leaves Valeant no choice but to take its $53 billion takeover offer directly to Allergan shareholders, Valeant said on Tuesday.

Allergan's board has been unwilling to meet with Valeant, which it must do to properly gauge the value of Valeant's offer, spokeswoman Laurie Little said in a statement. Allergan rejected Valeant's most recent offer earlier in the day. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐