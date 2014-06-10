Valeant to take bid to shareholders after Allergan rejection

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce completion of merger
* Sunoco Logistics Partners and Energy Transfer Partners announce successful completion of merger
June 10 Allergan Inc's "inaccurate and misleading statements" and unsupported arguments about Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc leaves Valeant no choice but to take its $53 billion takeover offer directly to Allergan shareholders, Valeant said on Tuesday.
Allergan's board has been unwilling to meet with Valeant, which it must do to properly gauge the value of Valeant's offer, spokeswoman Laurie Little said in a statement. Allergan rejected Valeant's most recent offer earlier in the day. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
BRUSSELS, April 28 EU antitrust regulators scrapped on Friday an investigation into Faurecia, Germany's Eberspaecher Group and TenneCo of the United States, three years after raiding the auto suppliers and others on suspicion of anti-competitive practices.
NEW YORK, April 28 Pacific Investment Management Co on Friday liquidated its RAE Worldwide Fundamental Advantage PLUS Fund, a global-neutral fund which had reached more than $4 billion in assets under management in 2014, according to the Newport Beach, Calif's website.