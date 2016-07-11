ValueAct Capital takes 6.8 pct stake in Alliance Data Systems

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
July 11 Activist shareholder ValueAct Capital reported a 6.8 percent stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp , which provides credit card and loyalty programs.
The $16 billion hedge fund said Alliance Data System's shares were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity. (bit.ly/29yuVPQ)
Alliance Data Systems shares were up 2.8 percent at $206.65 in premarket trading.
Plano, Texas-based Alliance Data Systems provides data-driven marketing and loyalty programs serving consumer-based businesses. The company had a market value of about $11.84 billion as of Friday. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.