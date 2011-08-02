UPDATE 1-Alliance Grain buys Australia processor

* Buys New South Wales company for C$8 mln

* Several Canadian companies expanding to Australia

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Aug 2 Canada's Alliance Grain Traders (AGT.TO), a top shipper of legume crops, said on Tuesday it had acquired Canz Commodities, an Australian processor of chickpea and pulse crops.

Regina, Saskatchewan-based Alliance said it bought Canz, based in New South Wales, for C$8 million ($8.3 million), including a budget for improvements, and will operate the company through its subsidiary Australia Milling Group Pty Ltd.

Alliance is one of several Canadian agricultural companies to expand into Australia in recent years, along with Viterra Inc VT.TO and Agrium Inc (AGU.TO).

By operating in both North America and Australia, the companies can acquire crops from different world regions, giving them a hedge against weather-related problems.

($1=$0.96 Canadian) (Reporting by Rod Nickel; editing by Rob Wilson)