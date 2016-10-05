Alliance pipeline to shut for 7 days from Oct. 12

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 5 The Alliance natural gas pipeline will shut down for seven days from Oct. 12 while new sections of pipe are installed at two locations in western Canada, Alliance Pipeline LP said on Wednesday.

The work is being done to accommodate a new highway being built in Regina, Saskatchewan, with pipe being replaced in each of the two locations where the highway will cross the mainline.

Alliance Pipeline LP, which is sponsored by affiliates of Enbridge Income Fund and Veresen Inc, said it has worked with customers to minimize business impacts and expects no material negative financial impact as a result of the outage.

The Alliance Pipeline is one of the most important liquids-rich natural gas conduits between Western Canada's Montney region and the Chicago market hub, delivering about 1.6 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Shippers include Seven Generations Energy and Crew Energy Inc.

Alliance plans to remove natural gas from the affected section of pipeline by flaring before the replacement work begins. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Frances Kerry)