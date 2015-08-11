Alliance to restart pipeline to Chicago on Wednesday

Aug 11 Alliance Pipeline said it would restart on Wednesday the pipeline that carries natural gas from Western Canada to Chicago.

The company shut the 1.6 bcfd pipeline on August 7 after poisonous, flammable gas got into the system, forcing at least five producers to curb output and lifting Chicago prices.

The company also said it expects to lift force majeure and resume full contract firm service on Thursday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)