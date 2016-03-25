Yokohama Rubber to buy Alliance Tire Group for about $1.2 bln

TOKYO, March 25 Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd
said on Friday it had agreed to buy Alliance Tire Group B.V.
from private equity firm KKR & Co LP and others for
about $1.2 billion in a bid to expand its commercial tyre
business.
The Japanese company said in a statement it would buy all
the shares of the Netherlands-headquartered company, with the
deal expected to close on July 1. bit.ly/1WNmTlW
KKR bought a controlling stake in Alliance Tire from Warburg
Pincus in 2013, and sources at the time said it paid $500
million.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Ritsuko Ando)