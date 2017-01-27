UPDATE 2-Elliott agrees exit to end bruising Alliance Trust tussle

* Ends five-year campaign to overhaul structure at Alliance
* Elliott welcomes move, to sell back its 19.75 pct stake
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share
By Lawrence White and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Jan 27 Alliance Trust, one of
Britain's oldest investment managers, agreed on Friday to buy
back shares held by a U.S. activist hedge fund, bringing an end
to a campaign that has forced it to reform how it is run.
Dundee-based Alliance, which traces its roots to the late
19th century and loans to farmers across the British Empire,
said it would buy back a 19.75 percent stake held by U.S.
billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management.
It marks an end to an at times bitter five-year campaign on
the part of Elliott to force the Scottish asset manager to
improve its performance, including through a radical overhaul of
both the board and the firm's investment process.
Casualties along the way included former chief executive
Katherine Garrett-Cox, one of the City of London's highest
profile businesswomen, who was forced to step down from the
group's board in October 2015.
Sustained pressure from Elliott also resulted in Alliance
changing the way it invested, moving to outsource its equity
stock-picks and management to an external advisor and group of
fund managers at other companies.
"Elliott has done quite nicely out of its stake in Alliance,
and has instigated wholesale change at the investment trust,
though it still remains to be seen whether that is to the long
term benefit of shareholders," said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst
at investment advisor Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The withdrawal of Elliott from the shareholder register
should lead to more stability for the trust, which now needs to
focus on making sure the new investment strategy delivers."
Elliott's stake is worth around 632 million pounds, based on
Alliance's current market value of 3.2 billion pounds ($4
billion). While Elliott declined to say how much is profit,
Alliance stock is up 92 percent since the end of December 2011.
EXIT ROUTE
As a 'closed ended' investment trust company, Alliance
raises money from investors in exchange for shares in the firm,
which then trade at a discount or premium to the value of its
investment portfolio.
The launch of a share buyback follows agitation from Elliott
for an exit route after the gap between the share price and the
value of Alliance Trust's assets closed to less than 5 percent
from as wide as 15 percent.
"Elliott welcomes the opportunity to participate in the
offer being made to all other shareholders under the buyback
programme," a spokeswoman for the activist investor said in an
emailed statement.
The repurchase, at a 4.75 percent discount to the value of
the shares, requires approval by Alliance's independent
shareholders, Alliance Trust said in a statement.
"Hedge funds tend to have a reputation as disruptive short
term investors. In this case, however... we believe its activism
has resulted in a far more attractive vehicle for all
shareholders," analysts at Numis said in a note to clients.
"It is encouraging that the agreement with Elliott is
broadly in-line with the discount level of previous repurchases,
and also that the Board has committed to further buybacks at the
same level."
Alliance Trust shares were up 0.4 percent at 1045 GMT,
narrowly outpacing the FTSE All Share index.
The firm ended up more than 23 percent in 2016,
outperforming peers including RIT Capital Partners, the
investment trust run by financier Jacob Rothschild, which had
mulled a takeover bid for Alliance.
($1 = 0.7962 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir)