Alliance Trust proposes investment manager in strategy shake-up

Jan 16 Scottish asset manager Alliance Trust
proposed Willis Towers Watson (WTW) to be its
investment manager, a month after it announced a strategy
overhaul, including outsourcing its equity portfolio management.
Alliance, one of Britain's largest investment trusts, faced
pressure in 2015 from activist investor Elliott Advisors who
said it needed a shake-up given the fund's underperformance and
the gap between its shares and the value of the assets it holds.
When it announced the plan last month, it said it aimed to
double its pace of outperformance against a global equity
benchmark index.
Confirming its target on Monday, Alliance said WTW had
selected as equity managers Black Creek Investment Management,
First Pacific Advisors, GQG Partners, Jupiter Asset
Management Limited, Lyrical Asset Management, River and
Mercantile Asset Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers and
Veritas Asset Management.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by
Susan Thomas)