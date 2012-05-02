AllianceBernstein reports $12 billion in outflows

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 Asset manager AllianceBernstein LP said on Wednesday that first-quarter net revenue had dropped 10 percent as it was hurt by asset sales by the AXA Group.
Controlled by French insurance giant Axa SA, AllianceBernstein said net revenue was $682 million, compared with $7 55 mi llion a year earlier.
The company said it had experienced net outflows of $12 b illion in the quarter. Assets under management at the end of March totaled $41 9 b illion, down 12 p ercent from $47 7.3 bi llion a year earlier and up 3 percent from the end of December.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.