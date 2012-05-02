AllianceBernstein reports $12 billion in outflows

May 2 Asset manager AllianceBernstein LP said on Wednesday that first-quarter net revenue had dropped 10 percent as it was hurt by asset sales by the AXA Group.

Controlled by French insurance giant Axa SA, AllianceBernstein said net revenue was $682 million, compared with $7 55 mi llion a year earlier.

The company said it had experienced net outflows of $12 b illion in the quarter. Assets under management at the end of March totaled $41 9 b illion, down 12 p ercent from $47 7.3 bi llion a year earlier and up 3 percent from the end of December.