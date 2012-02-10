AllianceBernstein net revenue falls sharply

Feb 10 AllianceBernstein LP, a New York-based money manager controlled by French insurer AXA , said on Friday that it took a one-time noncash charge of $587 million in the fourth quarter amid a 20 percent drop in net revenue and continued net outflows.

AllianceBernstein reported net revenue of $625 million, down 20 percent from a year earlier.

The one-time charge against profit was related to unrecognized deferred incentive compensation.

The company reported $406 billion in assets under management at the end of 2011. Net outflows in the quarter were $13.2 billion.