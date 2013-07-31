UPDATE 2-AllianceBernstein revenue rises, but Asia clients jittery

July 31 U.S. money manager AllianceBernstein
Holding LP said on Wednesday that second-quarter net
revenue and profit surged, beating Wall Street estimates, but
retail investors in Asia pulled money from their accounts in
June amid anxiety over the direction of U.S. interest rates.
AllianceBernstein's net revenue was $734 million, compared
with $642 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had
expected $723 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributed to AllianceBernstein unitholders rose
63 percent to $120.7 million. Diluted net income per unit was 40
cents, beating analysts' estimates of 38 cents per unit. The
company is controlled by French insurance giant Axa SA
.
Net client deposits were $200 million, or $2.4 billion less
than in the first quarter. Retail investors, particularly in
Asia, withdrew $3.2 billion from their accounts. It was the
first time the retail channel experienced net outflows in six
quarters, the company said.
"The second quarter finished very differently than it
began," Chief Executive Officer Peter Kraus said in a statement.
"The robust equity markets and strong demand for fixed income we
experienced early in the quarter gave way to equity market
volatility and high investor anxiety over the outlook for
interest rates."
Shares of AllianceBernstein were down nearly 1 percent, or
15 cents, to $22.10 in early Wednesday trading. The stock is up
81 percent over the past 12 months, easily beating the 23
percent rise on the S&P 500 index.