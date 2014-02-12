版本:
AllianceBernstein says outflows reached $10.3 bln in quarter

Feb 12 U.S. money manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP said Wednesday it suffered $10.3 billion in net outflows during the fourth-quarter after losing $6.8 billion in fixed-income assets related to an asset sale.

The company said the loss would not hurt its revenue in a material way because the assets that were lost generated low fees.

AllianceBernstein's fourth-quarter net revenue rose 9 percent to $766 million from year-ago levels. Adjusted net income per unit was 60 cents, compared with 40 cents per unit in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average had been looking for adjusted net income of 43 cents a unit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
