AllianceBernstein loses $5 bln in assets after Vanguard firing

Aug 2 AllianceBernstein Holding LP
disclosed on Thursday that it is losing $5 billion in assets
under management after giant mutual fund operator Vanguard Group
fired the company as the adviser on three funds.
AllianceBernstein, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, said the loss of business will not have a
material effect on its overall revenue and operating income.
Vanguard terminated the contracts in July.
AllianceBernstein's assets under management totaled $407.3
billion at the end of June. That's down from $419 billion three
months before as the company was hurt by net outflows of $2.8
billion and a $9 billion decline in investment performance.