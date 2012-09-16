CORRECTED-Alliance Boots to buy stake in China pharma wholesaler

(Corrects headline to say investing in a wholesaler, not a
retailer)
HONG KONG, Sept 16 Alliance Boots, the
owner of Europe's largest pharmacy chain, will buy a 12 percent
stake in China's Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for about 56
million pounds ($91 million), Alliance said in a statement on
Sunday.
The deal, initially announced more than a year ago, will
strengthen Alliance Boots' ties with China's government and
regulators. Alliance Boots Executive Chairman Stefano Pessina
told Reuters in an interview China is committed to improving its
healthcare sector.
Pessina, who turned his family's wholesale pharmaceutical
company in Italy into a business empire through a blizzard of
mergers and acquisitions, is now eyeing 20-30 percent of the
Chinese pharmaceutical distribution market.
"In 10 years, I hope we will be one of the major players in
China or we will be, together with other companies, part of one
of the major players in China," Pessina said.
Alliance Boots is 45 percent owned by U.S.-based Walgreen Co
.
Shanghai-listed Nanjing is China's fifth-largest
pharmaceutical wholesaler, with sales of around 20 billion yuan
($3.2 billion) in 2011, and has a market capitalisation of $682
million. Jiangsu-based Nanjing has distribution centres in 12
cities across eight provinces and one autonomous region.
Pessina said the firm is likely to expand in Latin America
through direct investments similar to its deal in China.
In Southeast Asia, Pessina said he will look to distribute
products through franchises for the moment, similar to a model
already used in the Gulf states.
Alliance Boots will become Nanjing Pharma's second-largest
shareholder with board representation after the deal, which is
conditional on regulatory approvals.
It first entered the Chinese market in 2008 through its
Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corp joint venture.
($1 = 6.3145 Chinese yuan)
