Boots exec sees Walgreen tie-up fueling sector M&A

June 22 The executive chairman of European
health and beauty group Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd
said its multibillion dollar tie-up with U.S. drugstore chain
Walgreen Co will spark other blockbuster deals in the
consolidating and globalizing industry.
Speaking on Friday at a quickly organized investor
conference to further explain the merits of the deal that was
announced on Tuesday, Stefano Pessina said that Walgreen and
Alliance Boots will have "a couple of years" head start on other
players as rivals seek their own deals.
Walgreen, the biggest U.S. drugstore chain, is initially
taking a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion in
cash and stock, creating the world's biggest buyer of
prescription drugs and giving both companies reach into new
markets.
Walgreen plans to buy the rest in 3 years, paying $4.9
billion in cash, issuing 144.3 million shares for the remaining
equity and assuming Alliance Boots' debt.
"This move will trigger a number of mergers" elsewhere in
the industry as large players look to expand into new markets,
particularly emerging markets like China, and widen their
product offerings in drugstores, Pessina said.
The combined company would also look at making acquisitions
of wholesalers and retailers in new markets, Pessina said.
But the companies respective positions in their home markets
gives them a big advantage, executives said.
"I don't know that there other brands out there that can be
brought together (like these two can)," Walgreen Chief Executive
Greg Wasson told investors.
Analysts have questioned the deal's pricetag and Walgreen's
decision to make a bet on a European company given the
eurozone's debt crisis. Walgreen shares hit a yearly low on
Wednesday.
Walgreen shares were up 2.9 percent to $29.99 in early
afternoon trading on Friday.