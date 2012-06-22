UPDATE 1-Boots exec sees Walgreen tie-up fueling sector M&A

* Walgreen CEO says deal better than share buyback
* Alliance Boots Exec says co will have 2-year head start
* Walgreen shares up 2.9 pct
By Phil Wahba
June 22 Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd's
multibillion-dollar tie-up with U.S. drugstore chain Walgreen Co
will spark other blockbuster deals in the consolidating
and globalizing industry, said the executive chairman of
European health and beauty group.
Speaking on Friday at a quickly organized investor
conference to further explain the merits of the deal announced
on Tuesday, Stefano Pessina said Walgreen and Alliance Boots
will have "a couple of years" head start on other players as
rivals seek their own deals.
"This move will trigger a number of mergers" elsewhere in
the industry as large players look to expand into new markets,
particularly emerging markets like China, and widen their
product offerings in drugstores, Pessina said.
Walgreen, the biggest U.S. drugstore chain, is initially
taking a 45 percent stake in Alliance Boots, which also operates
pharmacies, for $6.7 billion in cash and stock, creating the
world's biggest buyer of prescription drugs and giving both
companies reach into new markets.
Walgreen plans to buy the rest in 3 years, paying $4.9
billion in cash, issuing 144.3 million shares for the remaining
equity and assuming Alliance Boots' debt.
The combined company would also look at making acquisitions
of wholesalers and retailers in new markets, Pessina said.
The companies' respective position in their home markets
gives them a big advantage, executives said.
"I don't know that there are other brands out there that can
be brought together (like these two)," Walgreen Chief Executive
Greg Wasson told investors.
Analysts have questioned the deal's pricetag and Walgreen's
decision to bet on a European company given the eurozone's debt
crisis. Walgreen shares hit a yearly low on Wednesday.
When asked by an investor why Walgreen didn't simply opt to
repurchase shares to boost earnings per share instead of putting
billions on the line, Wasson said the "once in a lifetime" deal
would help Walgreen grow for the next 20 years and touted Boots'
international expertise and research and development abilities.
The company also wants to become less reliant on the U.S.
market, where sales have fallen because it no longer fills
prescriptions for members of pharmacy benefits manager Express
Scripts Holding Co and where there is growing pressure
on drug reimbursement rates.
Walgreen shares were up 2.9 percent to $30 in afternoon
trading on Friday.