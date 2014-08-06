版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Boots Holdings, Walgreens to merge in Q1 2015

Aug 6 Alliance Boots Holdings Ltd :

* Walgreens and Alliance Boots step 2 update

* Combined enterprise will be named Walgreens Boots Alliance and headquartered in Chicago area

* Boots will continue to be headquartered in Nottingham and current support offices of Alliance healthcare will remain across Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ABN.UL WAG.N]
