UPDATE 1-Alliance Data Q3 profit beats; ups FY view

Oct 20 Alliance Data Systems Corp reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations, boosted yet again by its Epsilon segment, and raised its forecast for the full year.

The Dallas-based company, which provides private-label credit card services to retailers, said it expects core earnings per share of $1.46 for the fourth quarter, and $7.40 in the full year.

For the third quarter, Alliance Data posted net income of $94 million, or $1.60 a share, compared with $53 million, or 96 cents a year ago.

Core earnings were $2.16 a share during the quarter.

Revenue climbed 20 percent to $845 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a profit of $1.90 a share, on revenue of $793.7 million.

"While we read the same barrage of negative economic reports as everyone else, we are not currently seeing it permeate our business," CEO Ed Heffernan said in a statement. "Consumer spending in our Private Label and LoyaltyOne operations continues to be solid."

Epsilon - Alliance Data's online marketing vendor- that had faced a massive security breach earlier this year , brought in revenue of $248 million in the third quarter, up 46 percent from last year.

Private Label Services and Credit saw revenue growing 11 percent to $389 million for the third quarter.

Alliance Data shares, which have risen about a third since the beginning of this year, closed at $93, Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

