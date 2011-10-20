UPDATE 1-Alliance Data Q3 profit beats; ups FY view

* Q3 core EPS $2.16 vs est $1.90
* Q3 rev up 20 pct to $845 mln
* Sees FY core EPS $7.40
(Follows alerts)
Oct 20 Alliance Data Systems Corp
reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations,
boosted yet again by its Epsilon segment, and raised its
forecast for the full year.
The Dallas-based company, which provides private-label
credit card services to retailers, said it expects core earnings
per share of $1.46 for the fourth quarter, and $7.40 in the full
year.
For the third quarter, Alliance Data posted net income of
$94 million, or $1.60 a share, compared with $53 million, or 96
cents a year ago.
Core earnings were $2.16 a share during the quarter.
Revenue climbed 20 percent to $845 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report a
profit of $1.90 a share, on revenue of $793.7 million.
"While we read the same barrage of negative economic reports
as everyone else, we are not currently seeing it permeate our
business," CEO Ed Heffernan said in a statement. "Consumer
spending in our Private Label and LoyaltyOne operations
continues to be solid."
Epsilon - Alliance Data's online marketing vendor- that had
faced a massive security breach earlier this year
, brought in revenue of $248 million in the third
quarter, up 46 percent from last year.
Private Label Services and Credit saw revenue growing 11
percent to $389 million for the third quarter.
Alliance Data shares, which have risen about a third since
the beginning of this year, closed at $93, Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
For all the alerts, please double click
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya
Kurane)