UPDATE 1-Alliance Data 1st-qtr beats market expectations

April 19 Alliance Data Systems Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, helped by strong sales at the company's Epsilon segment, which provides online marketing services.
The company, which provides private-label credit card services to retailers, forecast second-quarter core earnings of $1.85 per share. It expects revenue to grow by 13 percent for the period.
Analysts, on average, were expecting second-quarter core earnings of $1.99 per share, on revenue of $831.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Dallas-based company reported net income of $115.2 million, or $1.86 per share, compared with $86.4 million, or $1.56 per share last year.
Core earnings for the quarter came in at $2.38 per share.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $891.6 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $2.19 per share on revenue of $833.61 million.
The company's Epsilon unit saw revenue grow by 46 percent to $227.9 million.
Alliance Data shares closed at $127.34 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
