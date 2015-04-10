Alliance Trust CEO urges shareholders to spurn activist Elliott

LONDON, April 10 Alliance Trust on
Friday urged its shareholders to disregard a form sent out by
activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors seeking their support for a
boardroom shake-up, as the deadline for a vote nears.
Elliott wants their support in a planned vote at the
company's annual general meeting on April 29 to elect three
independent non-executive directors of its choice, after it
raised concerns about the trust's governance.
In a blog post, Katherine Garrett-Cox, chief executive of
the trust, one of Britain's oldest, and Chairman Karin Forseke
issued fresh appeals to reject the New York-based hedge fund's
move.
"If Elliott is able to wield greater influence over Alliance
Trust, it would pursue disruptive actions focused on allowing it
to sell its shareholding quickly, actions which we do not
believe are in the best interests of other shareholders,"
Garrett-Cox wrote in the blog.
"If you care about the future of the business in any shape
or form, you have to vote," she said in a video interview
attached to the post.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)