版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 25日 星期四 22:19 BJT

MOVES-Alliance Trust appoints Peter Michaelis as head of equities

Sept 25 Scotland-based investment manager Alliance Trust Plc said it appointed Peter Michaelis as head of equities.

Michaelis replaces Ilario di Bon, who stepped down to pursue other opportunities, Alliance Trust said.

Michaelis will lead an equity investment team under the direction of Chief Executive Katherine Garrett-Cox, the company said.

It also said Simon Clements, who was the head of global equities at Aviva Investors, will be responsible for the management of Alliance Trust's equity portfolio.

Both Michaelis and Clements joined Alliance Trust in 2012. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐