MOVES-Alliant Insurance appoints Sarah Caron as director

May 4 U.S. insurance broker Alliant Insurance Services said Sarah Caron has joined its Sagewell Partners division as director, business development.

Caron joins Sagewell from a Fortune 500 company, where she was a national account manager, Alliant said on Monday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
